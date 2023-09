Ali (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ali, along with tight end John FitzPatrick (coach's decision) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are the skill players ruled out for Sunday's season opener. Atlanta will roll out a wide receiver corps of Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller and KhaDarel Hodge.