The Falcons signed Ali to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Ali was elevated ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buccaneers and played seven offensive snaps with zero catches on one target. The 6-foot wideout then reverted to the team's practice squad before inking this new deal with the team heading into the offseason, per the NFL's transaction log. Ali ended his season-long stint on the Falcons' practice squad with back-to-back elevations over the final two weeks of the regular season, and he'll now compete for a spot on the active roster this offseason.