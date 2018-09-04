Harris (hip) was a limited participant in Falcons' practice on Tuesday after being inactive for Monday's session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta's long snapper is progressing for a potential Week 1 return against Philadelphia, though there remains a possibility that Jeff Overbaugh may be called up from the practice squad to replace Harris in the lineup. While it seems like an insignificant issue for the starting long snapper to be in danger of missing regular-season action, the Falcons' place holder, kicker and punter would be forced to adjust to Overbaugh's tendencies with minimal time to prepare for one of the biggest tests of the year. Even the smallest hitch in timing has potential to be catastrophic should Atlanta find itself in a high-pressure special teams situation late in the ballgame.