Falcons' Josh Harris: Inks extension with Falcons
Harris agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Falcons on Friday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
Head coach Dan Quinn commended Harris for his commitment to the organization Friday, saying that "He really represents toughness and consistency. He's a pro's pro." Harris has been with Atlanta since going undrafted out of Auburn in 2012, and has missed just one game in his NFL career (that scratch came Week 1 against the Eagles). The Georgia native figures to be an important special teams piece moving forward, serving as the Falcons long snapper this season and beyond.
