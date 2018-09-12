Falcons' Josh Harris: Participates in practice Wednesday
Harris (hip) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris was forced to sit out Atlanta's season opener due to a hip injury, but seems to have fully recovered. The starting long snapper seems likely to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, giving both placekicker Matt Bryant and punter Matt Bosher the comfort reliable snap timing.
More News
-
Falcons' Josh Harris: Won't play Thursday•
-
Falcons' Josh Harris: Game-time decision for Thursday's game•
-
Steelers running backs do little in relief of Le'Veon Bell Saturday•
-
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell officially ruled out for wild-card game•
-
Steelers' Josh Harris ready for more reps if starting RB is sidelined•
-
Big Ben: Can't expect much from Ben Tate this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2