Harris appeared in all 16 of the Falcons' contests during the 2020 season, totaling 141 special-teams snaps.
The 31-year-old continues to serve as Atlanta's long snapper, as he has ever since making his debut for the organization in 2012. Of a possible 144 regular-season appearances over his nine pro campaigns, Harris has missed only five.
