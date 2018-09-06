Harris (hip) is listed as inactive against the Eagles on Thursday.

Harris, Atlanta's starting long snapper, will sit out Thursday's season-opener versus Philadelphia. Jeff Overbaugh has been called up from the practice squad to replace Harris. While Harris' absence won't directly impact the Falcons' skill position players, the team's kicker and punter could have trouble adjusting to the timing of Overbaugh's snaps with such short notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories