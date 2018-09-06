Falcons' Josh Harris: Won't play Thursday
Harris (hip) is listed as inactive against the Eagles on Thursday.
Harris, Atlanta's starting long snapper, will sit out Thursday's season-opener versus Philadelphia. Jeff Overbaugh has been called up from the practice squad to replace Harris. While Harris' absence won't directly impact the Falcons' skill position players, the team's kicker and punter could have trouble adjusting to the timing of Overbaugh's snaps with such short notice.
More News
-
Falcons' Josh Harris: Game-time decision for Thursday's game•
-
Steelers running backs do little in relief of Le'Veon Bell Saturday•
-
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell officially ruled out for wild-card game•
-
Steelers' Josh Harris ready for more reps if starting RB is sidelined•
-
Big Ben: Can't expect much from Ben Tate this week•
-
With Le'Veon Bell injured, Steelers sign RB Ben Tate•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...