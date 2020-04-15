Falcons' Josh Hawkins: Becomes third XFLer to join Falcons
Hawkins signed a contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Kelsey Kramer of Heavy.com reports.
Not only did the 27-year-old cornerback suit up for all five of the Dallas Renegades' contests this winter, but he also possesses a moderate level of NFL experience, with 32 combined regular-season appearances for the Packers, Panthers and Eagles to his name. While Hawkins has dressed for just six NFL games since the start of 2018, he did have a solid year in 2017 for Green Bay, with 38 tackles, six pass deflections and six QB hits in 15 games (including three starts). He joins an extremely youthful Falcons secondary that currently has Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver penciled in as starters.
