Falcons' Josh Hawkins: Third XFLer to join Atlanta
Hawkins agreed to a contract with the Falcons on Wednesday, Kelsey Kramer of Heavy.com reports.
Hawkins arrives in Atlanta after most recently suiting up in five games for the XFL's Dallas Renegades before the league cancelled the remainder of its season in mid-March. Prior to his time with the Renegades, Hawkins had a fair amount of NFL experience, logging 32 combined regular-season appearances between the Packers, Panthers and Eagles. Hawkins turned in his best year in 2017 with Green Bay, logging 38 tackles, six pass deflections and six quarterbacks hits in 15 games (including three starts). He joins an extremely youthful Falcons secondary that currently has Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver penciled in as starters at cornerback.
