Falcons' Josh Woods: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Woods (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official website reports.
Woods was able to log a full practice Wednesday, so Thursday's session is a notable step backwards. The linebacker has missed the last three contests with the hamstring issue, so he'll look to get back to full participation at Friday's final practice of the week and play Sunday against the Seahawks.