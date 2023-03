The Falcons have signed Miles (undisclosed) to a one-year deal, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Miles, who entered the league as seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019, didn't play last year, but now that he's had time to bounce back from the issue that landed him on IR last season, the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder will look to carve out a role as a depth tackle for the Falcons in 2023.