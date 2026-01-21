Falcons' Joshua Simon: Signs future deal with Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Falcons signed Simon to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Simon stuck with the Falcons' practice squad throughout the 2025 season after ultimately failing to make the 53-man roster. The tight end was not elevated to the active roster at all this season. The future contract will allow Simon to compete for a spot on the 2026 roster once the preseason commences.