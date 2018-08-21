Falcons' Julian Williams: Signs on with Falcons

Williams agreed to a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Williams played one year at Georgia Military College before transferring over to Florida International, where he tallied 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons with the Panthers. The 5-foot-11 NFL hopeful comes from a football family, with both of his brothers having played college football as well (one at Stanford and the other at Morehead State). With over a dozen wide receivers currently listed on the Falcons' depth chart and less than two weeks until the September 1st due date for 53-man rosters to be determined, clinching a practice squad spot alone would be an admirable feat for Williams.