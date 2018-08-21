Falcons' Julian Williams: Signs on with Falcons
Williams agreed to a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Williams played one year at Georgia Military College before transferring over to Florida International, where he tallied 41 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons with the Panthers. The 5-foot-11 NFL hopeful comes from a football family, with both of his brothers having played college football as well (one at Stanford and the other at Morehead State). With over a dozen wide receivers currently listed on the Falcons' depth chart and less than two weeks until the September 1st due date for 53-man rosters to be determined, clinching a practice squad spot alone would be an admirable feat for Williams.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...
-
Does Peterson have value in WAS?
It’s a big-name move, but will Washington's signing of Adrian Peterson have big Fantasy ramifications?...