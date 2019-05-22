Falcons' Julio Jones: Absent for start of OTAs
Jones was not present for the Falcons' first OTA session Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones assured earlier this offseason that he will be present for mandatory minicamp in June, but chose to abstain from voluntary workouts Monday while awaiting a contract extension from the team. General manager Thomas Dimitroff has been persistent that there is no cause for alarm, stating that both sides "are having really good conversations," and "there's no time frame on (the extension). But, the sooner (it can get done) the better." Jones has been dominant in amassing 1,400 receiving yards for five consecutive seasons, and stands to become the highest-paid player at his position so long as negotiations stay on the track that they are on. The six-time Pro Bowler currently plays under a deal that's worth $14.25 million in annual salary (11th at the position), but he's looking for a multi-year contract offering somewhere in the neighborhood of what recently-signed Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown are making at $17-to-$18 million per year.
