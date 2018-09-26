Falcons' Julio Jones: Absent from Wednesday's practice

Jones (calf) did not participate in the open portion of Falcons practice Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran wideout has been dealing with a tight calf since a Sept. 16 win against Carolina, as he missed Wednesday and Thursday practice last week before re-emerging for Friday's session and subsequently being deemed active for Atlanta's Week 3 game against New Orleans. It remains to be seen if Jones aggravated the muscle, or if the coaching staff is granting him a rest day to recuperate in time for Sunday's matchup with Cincinnati's 24th-ranked pass defense.