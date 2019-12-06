Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: All set to play Week 14

Coach Dan Quinn said Jones (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, setting the table for a return after he missed last week's loss to the Saints. It remains to be seen if the Falcons give him a game designation on their final Week 14 injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories