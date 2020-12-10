Jones (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

This marks Jones' second DNP in a row, one week removed from sandwiching two limited sessions around a Thursday absence. The Falcons may merely be keeping the veteran wide receiver off his feet until absolutely necessary, but now his listing on Friday's injury report will be telling for his potential to play Sunday against the Chargers in L.A. Jones already has missed three of Atlanta's 12 games this season, so there is clear precedent for the team holding him out if he isn't quite right, health-wise.