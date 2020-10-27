Jones (hip) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Jones has been a fixture on the Falcons' practice reports for a good portion of the season due to a recurring hamstring injury, but he seems to have moved past that issue after logging normal snap loads in back-to-back games. Instead, Jones' hip is bothering him this week as the Falcons prepare for a Thursday night matchup with Carolina. The fact that Jones has been listed as a limited participant rather than a non-participant on the first two reports of Week 8 is a positive sign, but he may need to upgrade to full activity Wednesday to avoid carrying a designation into game day.
