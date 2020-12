Jones (hamstring) was held out of practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Interim coach Raheem Morris stated Wednesday that Jones was "a bit closer" to being available on game day, but the wide receiver has yet to make notable progress on the practice field. Jones has one more shot to do so before week's end, at which point the Falcons may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's contest at Kansas City.