Jones (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Interim head coach Raheem Morris has yet to rule Jones out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but the wideout's absence in both of the Falcons' first two Week 15 practices doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up this weekend. While Jones was sidelined with the hamstring injury in the Falcons' Week 14 loss to the Chargers, Calvin Ridley operated as Atlanta's clear No. 1 wideout, finishing with eight receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets.