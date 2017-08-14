Falcons' Julio Jones: Appears game-ready in practice
Jones (toe) looked game-ready while catching passes during the Falcons' final two days of training camp, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Jones saw his most extensive involvement in practice over the weekend, participating in 11-on-11 scrimmages and catching passes within Atlanta's new offensive scheme. The wideout had surgery in February to remove a bunion from his left foot, and although he missed the Falcons' preseason opener and may stay sidelined during the exhibition slate, Jones has long maintained he'll be ready for Week 1. According to the report, it appears Jones will make good on that expectation, which should be music to fantasy owners' ears. Furthermore, with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian emphasizing increasing Jones' red-zone production, the wideout could become even more dangerous once back on the field.
