Falcons' Julio Jones: Back at practice
Jones (foot/illness) was present for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones did not practice Thursday, but that apparently had more to do with his illness than his foot injury, and his participation Friday puts him on track to play Sunday against the Cardinals like head coach Dan Quinn expects. The Falcons will provide an official update on Jones' status after Friday's practice concludes, but it looks like fantasy players can plan on him being available for Week 15.
