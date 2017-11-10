Falcons' Julio Jones: Back at practice
Jones (ankle) suited up for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It won't be clear until after the session how much work Jones was able to get in, but his presence alone is encouraging coming off two straight days without any work. A final call on his Week 10 status may not come until Sunday if he is listed as questionable, but fantasy players have reason to be optimistic about him playing this week.
More News
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...