Falcons' Julio Jones: Back at practice

Jones (ankle) suited up for Friday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

It won't be clear until after the session how much work Jones was able to get in, but his presence alone is encouraging coming off two straight days without any work. A final call on his Week 10 status may not come until Sunday if he is listed as questionable, but fantasy players have reason to be optimistic about him playing this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories