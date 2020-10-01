Jones (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones was unable to practice last week due to a strained left hamstring, which kept him sidelined during the Falcons' third loss of the season this past Sunday versus the Bears. Earlier Thursday, coach Dan Quinn relayed his expectation that Jones will be available Monday at Green Bay, and the wide receiver seems to be putting himself in a position to do just that with an appearance at practice Thursday. The Falcons will reveal Jones' activity level with the release of their first Week 4 injury report.
