Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on the field Thursday

Jones (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was donning a helmet one day removed from sitting out due to a foot injury, which caused a visible limp, according to McClure. Expect Jones' activity level to be clarified upon the release of Thursday's injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories