Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on the field Thursday
Jones (foot) returned to practice Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was donning a helmet one day removed from sitting out due to a foot injury, which caused a visible limp, according to McClure. Expect Jones' activity level to be clarified upon the release of Thursday's injury report.
