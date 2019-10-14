Falcons' Julio Jones: Back on track with 100-yard day

Jones corralled eight of nine targets for 108 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals.

The two-time All-Pro was able to get right against Arizona's bottom-10 pass defense, after managing an average of 47 receiving yards between Weeks 4 and 5. His scoreless streak has now been pushed to three games as Devonta Freeman (two), Austin Hooper (one) and Calvin Ridley (one) were instead the benefactors of Matt Ryan touchdown passes Sunday, but Jones has a chance to get back into the end zone Week 7 when the Falcons take on a Rams defense that has given up four-touchdown passing performances over two of its past three outings.