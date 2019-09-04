Falcons' Julio Jones: Bracing for new deal

The Falcons have more cap space available for Jones (foot) after they converted base salary to signing bonus on the contracts for LT Jake Matthews and S Ricardo Allen, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It's another hint the team plans to sign Jones to a new contract by the end of the week -- an expectation owner Arthur Blank relayed Tuesday. Jones' limited participation throughout the offseason program and training camp may have just been a precautionary measure to reduce the likelihood of complications with his oft-injured right foot. He took part in Monday's practice, seemingly gearing up for an appearance in Sunday's season opener in Minnesota.