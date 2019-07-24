Falcons' Julio Jones: Can't sign contract before Saturday
Jones (foot) has to wait until Saturday before he's eligible to sign a renegotiated contract, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons gave Jones a $2.9 million pay bump last year on July 27 and can't adjust his contract again until a full year has gone by. He doesn't seem worried about the situation, nor does he seem worried about the foot injury that held him out of offseason practices. Jones has been limited through the first three days of training camp, with coach Dan Quinn saying Wednesday that he expects the wideout to be cleared for full participation in 10-to-14 days. per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones noted that he's getting better every day and will be ready to play when the team needs him.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...