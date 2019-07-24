Falcons' Julio Jones: Can't sign contract before Saturday

Jones (foot) has to wait until Saturday before he's eligible to sign a renegotiated contract, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons gave Jones a $2.9 million pay bump last year on July 27 and can't adjust his contract again until a full year has gone by. He doesn't seem worried about the situation, nor does he seem worried about the foot injury that held him out of offseason practices. Jones has been limited through the first three days of training camp, with coach Dan Quinn saying Wednesday that he expects the wideout to be cleared for full participation in 10-to-14 days. per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jones noted that he's getting better every day and will be ready to play when the team needs him.