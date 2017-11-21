Falcons' Julio Jones: Catches five passes
Jones caught five of 10 targets for 71 yards in Monday night's 34-31 win over the Seahawks.
Jones led the Falcons in all major receiving categories, although Mohamed Sanu and tight end Levine Toilolo were the ones to catch touchdown passes. After managing an ankle injury for a second straight week, Jones improved on his Week 10 performance. That development, coupled with the fact Atlanta hosts Tampa Bay's second-worst passing defense, offers optimism for a big day from Jones this Sunday.
