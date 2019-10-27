Falcons' Julio Jones: Catching fire at midseason

Jones caught 10 of 12 targets for 152 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to Seattle.

The two-time All-Pro fell into a brief lull with just seven combined catches for 94 yards between Weeks 4 and 5, but he has since averaged a Herculean eight catches and 117.7 yards per game against the Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks. While his catch and yardage total are trending up, Jones is officially on a touchdown drought after scoring four times during Atlanta's first three games of 2019. He has now gone five straight games without getting into the end zone, harboring up nightmares for those who endured Jones' 12-game regular-season scoreless streak between 2017 and 2018. Upcoming next for Jones and the Falcons is a bye week, before returning to the field for a matchup against New Orleans' middling pass defense Nov. 10.

