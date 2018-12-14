Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday
Jones (foot/illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing Wednesday's practice to manage a minor foot injury and Thursday's practice to recover from an illness, Jones rejoined his teammates Friday as a limited participant. He'll do battle with an Arizona defense that allows 7.0 yards per pass attempt (fifth best), including just 7.5 per target on throw to wide receivers. Jones figures to spend much of his afternoon squaring off with top cover corner Patrick Peterson.
