Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday in Pittsburgh

Jones (hand/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones didn't practice Wednesday but returned to limited sessions Thursday and Friday. Coming off a nine-catch, 173-yard performance against the Bengals last week, Jones will take aim at a Pittsburgh defense that's allowed wideouts to score seven touchdowns in four games while producing 16.4 yards per catch and 9.5 per target.

