Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday

Jones (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after sitting out entirely the previous two days. He's been a semi-regular presence on Atlanta's injury report the past few seasons, typically fighting through one minor injury or another at any given time. Jones should be busy against a slow-starting New Orleans secondary, though he figures to spend a good portion of the game matched up with top cornerback Marshon Lattimore.