Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Sunday
Jones (calf) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones returned to practice as a limited participant Friday after sitting out entirely the previous two days. He's been a semi-regular presence on Atlanta's injury report the past few seasons, typically fighting through one minor injury or another at any given time. Jones should be busy against a slow-starting New Orleans secondary, though he figures to spend a good portion of the game matched up with top cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...