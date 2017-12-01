Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 13

Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Limited practice participation has become the norm for Jones, who just recorded the third 250-yard performance of his career in a 34-20 win over the Buccaneers in Week 12. He had previously been reliable more so than spectacular, but last week's performance answered any questions about whether his usual assortment of minor lower-body injuries has been impacting his performance.