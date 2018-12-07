Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 14

Coach Dan Quinn said that Jones (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

While nursing the foot injury, Jones was listed as a non-participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, though he did at least take part in walk-through drills at the latter session. It's unclear how extensively Jones was involved in the team's final practice of the week Friday, but Quinn's comments suggests that the wideout can be included in fantasy lineups with some measure of confidence. Limited to a season-worst line with two receptions for 18 yards on eight targets in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens, Jones should be a decent bounce-back candidate while moving on from a matchup with the league's best pass defense in terms of yards per attempt and completion percentage in favor of one with a defense that ranks 18th and sixth in the NFL in those respective categories.