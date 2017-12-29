Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 17

Jones (ankle/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was held out of practice Wednesday but then managed limited sessions Thursday and Friday. The lack of a full session isn't a concern, as the Falcons have limited Jones' practice reps whenever he's shown up on the injury report with a minor issue this season. He caught six of 12 targets for 118 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Panthers back in Week 9, but his performance was best remembered for an ugly fourth-down drop that cost the Falcons a 39-yard touchdown late in the game.