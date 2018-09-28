Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared for Week 4

Jones (calf) was removed from the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones upped his participation throughout the week, closing things out with a full practice Friday. He has a challenging matchup from an individual standpoint, squaring off with cornerbacks William Jackson and Dre Kirkpatrick. The Bengals have surrendered just 6.3 yards per target on passes to wide receivers, albeit with some help from the early matchups.