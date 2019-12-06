Play

Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Carolina

Jones (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones never progressed to full participation, but that's essentially been the norm for him in recent seasons. He caught six of eight targets for 91 yards when the Falcons and Panthers last met Week 11.

