Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Dolphins

Jones (hip) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was a limited practice participant all week, likely as a precaution more so than anything else. He should be ready to handle his usual hefty role as the Falcons come out of a bye week, potentially even getting a few extra targets in the absence of running mate Mohamed Sanu (hamstring). The Dolphins haven't been a good matchup for opposing wideouts in terms of volume, but few teams have surrendered more favorable efficiency stats (71 percent catch rate, 9.2 yards per targets). There's an enormous talent gap between Jones and any of the Miami cornerbacks.