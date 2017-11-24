Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Tampa
Jones (ankle/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones was listed as a limited practice participant throughout the week, never quite making it back to full status. That's essentially become his new standard as the Falcons try to protect him from the slew of lower-body injuries that have become an accepted part of the package. Jones will square off with a Tampa defense that's given up a league-high 1,952 receiving yards to wideouts, though his target volume likely would disappoint if the Falcons were to jump out to a big lead early. He has a dominant track record against the Bucs, averaging 6.8 catches for 110.6 yards on 9.8 targets, with eight touchdowns in 10 career games.
