Falcons' Julio Jones: Cleared to face Vikes
Jones (ankle) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Limited practice participation has become the norm for Jones, who just recorded the third 250-yard performance of his career in a 34-20 win over the Buccaneers. He'd previously been reliable more so than spectacular, but Week 12 answered any questions about whether his usual assortment of minor lower-body injuries has been impacting his performance.
