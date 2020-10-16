Jones (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Minnesota, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise after Jones was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to the field Friday as a limited participant, setting him up to play in a game for the fourth time through six weeks. He did leave early last time he tried to play, logging only 15 snaps before the hamstring injury forced him out of a Week 4 loss to the Packers. Even with the re-injury risk, fantasy managers probably won't want to miss out on the upside, especially in this Week 6 matchup against Vikings defense that's given up the fifth-most PPR points (44.0 per game) to wide receivers.