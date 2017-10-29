Falcons' Julio Jones: Co-leads team in receiving

Jones brought in three of six targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Jets.

Jones salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective by hauling in a 53-yard throw from Matt Ryan, his longest reception of the season. The perennial Pro Bowler has only one 100-yard effort on the campaign, although he came just one yard short of accomplishing the feat in Week 7 against the Patriots as well. While his production has taken a dip in new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's system, Jones naturally retains some of the highest fantasy upside of any receiver in the league. He'll look to improve on Sunday's performance against the Panthers in Week 9.