Falcons' Julio Jones: Contained by Texans secondary
Jones managed only three catches for 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans. He also fumbled once but the ball rolled out of bounds.
The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has been held to a combined seven receptions for 94 yards over the past two weeks after averaging more than 88 receiving yards per game with four total touchdowns Week 1 through 3. Atlanta got its star Jones involved early Sunday against Houston, but he was held without a catch over the final 33:57 of regulation. Now sputtering at 1-4, Atlanta will likely look to feed the ball to its most dominant offensive player in what feels like a must-win game in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that allowed 262 passing yards and two touchdowns to Cincinnati on Sunday.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check by Titans in Week 4•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Marvelous touchdown catch in Week 3•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Explodes for two scores•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Ready to bounce back Week 2•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sidesteps injury report•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Present for practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...