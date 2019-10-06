Falcons' Julio Jones: Contained by Texans secondary

Jones managed only three catches for 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 53-32 loss to the Texans. He also fumbled once but the ball rolled out of bounds.

The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has been held to a combined seven receptions for 94 yards over the past two weeks after averaging more than 88 receiving yards per game with four total touchdowns Week 1 through 3. Atlanta got its star Jones involved early Sunday against Houston, but he was held without a catch over the final 33:57 of regulation. Now sputtering at 1-4, Atlanta will likely look to feed the ball to its most dominant offensive player in what feels like a must-win game in Week 6 against a Cardinals defense that allowed 262 passing yards and two touchdowns to Cincinnati on Sunday.