Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues dominance of Tampa Bay

Jones hauled in 10 of 14 targets for 143 yards as the Falcons climbed to 2-4 with a 34-29 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

In a Week 5 loss to Pittsburgh, Jones did not record a reception until the fourth quarter. Atlanta was sure to get the two-time All Pro involved early and often Sunday against Tampa Bay, as he had seven receptions for 79 yards by halftime in what would prove to be a winning effort. It was the Buccaneers who Jones exploited last year for arguably the greatest game of his NFL career -- 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns. That pattern persisted as the Falcons registered a crucial midseason victory to keep hope alive. Week 7 brings a date with the Giants, a team that has fared decently against the pass in holding opponents to 236 yards per game thus far this season.