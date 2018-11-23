Falcons' Julio Jones: Continues tremendous streak of play
Jones hauled in 11 of 14 targets, amassing 147 receiving yards during Thursday's 31-17 loss to New Orleans.
Jones has been remarkably productive of late, with 741 receiving yards over his past six outings, the most he's pieced together in a six-game stretch since Week's 4 through 9 of the 2016 campaign (included his 300-yard receiving performance against Carolina, the sixth-most all-time in an NFL game). The five-time Pro Bowler is a perennial WR1 option in fantasy, largely due to his monstrous target share and consistent receiving output despite touch-and-go scoring production. Jones trails only Adam Thielen in targets per game (11.4), and he's eclipsed 95 yards nine times in 11 outings. Looming in Week 13 is a challenging matchup, going up against a Baltimore defense that's allowed the second-fewest receiving yards this season to opposing wideouts.
