Interim coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Jones (hamstring) could be a "game-time decision" Week 12, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jones came in and out of last weekend's 24-9 loss to the Saints while periodically having his hamstring examined on the sideline, and he appeared clearly hobbled by the issue when on the field at times. Ultimately, Jones played just 35 percent of offensive snaps while hauling in both of his targets for 39 yards. The 31-year-old superstar missed two games earlier this season due to a lingering hamstring issue, though it hasn't yet been confirmed that his current injury is related. Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst would all be candidates for increased usage if Jones misses Sunday's upcoming contest against the Raiders.