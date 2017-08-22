Falcons' Julio Jones: Could play Saturday

Jones may be allowed to play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Since training camp opened in late July, Jones has built up his practice reps slowly but surely to the point that he's closing in on game action. Perhaps the only hurdle to suiting up Saturday is clearance from the Falcons' medical and training staffs with the regular season in mind. No matter how the team proceeds, he'll be the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in Week 1.