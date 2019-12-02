Falcons' Julio Jones: Could return Sunday

Per coach Dan Quinn, Jones (shoulder) is trending upward in advance of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The report suggests that Jones would have had a better chance to suit up in Week 13 if the Falcons had played this past Sunday, as opposed to Thursday. We'll revisit Jones' status no later than Wednesday, when the team's injury/practice report comes out, but for now it looks like Jones has a decent chance to return to action this coming weekend.