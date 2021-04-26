The Falcons have received trade offers for Jones, though any deal wouldn't become official until June, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waiting until June 1 or later would allow the Falcons to spread out the dead-cap charge between 2021 and 2022. That doesn't prevent the team from reaching a verbal agreement in the meantime, though it does seem the Falcons will need to be blown away by a trade offer before they seriously consider parting ways with arguably the best player in franchise history. Jones has three years remaining on his contract, and most reports out of Atlanta this offseason suggest he and Matt Ryan will be kept around for at least the first season under a new coaching staff.